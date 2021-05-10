Muhammad Ali Documentary ‘City of Ali’ Sells to Abramorama

Abramorama has acquired global distribution rights to “City of Ali,” a documentary that examines how the death of Muhammad Ali brought the people of his Kentucky hometown together for one memorable week.

The film is directed by Graham Shelby and produced by Jonathan McHugh (“Long Live Rock…Celebrate the Chaos”). It features interviews from Asaad Ali, Lonnie Ali, Rahman Ali, Rasheda Ali, Mayor Greg Fischer, members of the Muhammad Ali Center and many more.

Following a premiere event on June 3, screenings of “City of Ali” will take place throughout the week at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, as part of the annual Ali Festival, a weeklong community event that celebrates Muhammad’s legacy. It will be held from June 3 to June 13. “City of Ali” is set to have a national release Friday, June 4 as a Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release, via Abramorama.

“Muhammed Ali has been a shining example of righteousness and good will for generations and we are deeply honored by the privilege of helping to bring this movie out into the world,” Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz said in a statement. “His message of love is critical now more than ever.”

Shelby adds, “Our film’s title really has two meanings: On the one hand, the City of Ali is Louisville, where Cassius Clay grew up and Muhammad Ali came home. The City of Ali also refers to the global community of people Ali touched and inspired in his incredible life. This documentary tells the story of what happened when those two communities came together. It was an unforgettable moment to experience and we’re excited to share ‘City of Ali’ with fans of The Champ worldwide.”

Here’s the official logline for “City of Ali”: “Ali’s passing on June 3, 2016, came in the context of a bitter U.S. presidential election, a proposed Muslim ban, and the global expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement. Yet on the day of Ali’s funeral procession, more than 100,000 people lined the streets of Louisville to celebrate his life, and an estimated one billion people worldwide tuned in to events including Ali’s memorial, held in the packed KFC YUM! Center as stories of the Louisville Lip’s wit, generosity, swagger and commitment to justice were retold by President Bill Clinton, Billy Crystal, Lonnie Ali, and many others. “