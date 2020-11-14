Muhurta Business: NSE Sensex at its all-time high, almost all sectors gain in BSE

Mumbai: On the day of the beginning of Samvat year 2077, at the start of special Muhurta trading on Saturday, the Bombay Stock Exchange index rose by 381 points to its all-time high. In the first few minutes of trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange index, based on 30 stocks, rose by 380.76 points, or 0.88 percent, to a height of 43,823.76 points. Also Read – DMRC released important information in view of Deepawali, Metro will run only for so long

Similarly, the NSE Nifty index of the NSE was up 117.85 points or 0.93 percent to its new record high of 12,808.65 points. In BSE, indices of almost all sectors including telecom, capital goods, industrial and finance sector were in profit. Also Read – Stock market broken after central government relief package, 8 days break

Traders and investors opened their new ledger accounts on the first trading session of Samvat 2077. Market sources said that buying activity had increased on the first day. Also Read – #Gold: Buy here the cheapest and pure gold before Dhanteras, tax returns and lockers will not be a mess

Sensex trading high at 43,697.94; up by 254.94 points, as #MuhuratTrading is underway. https://t.co/eTHDCKfBkv pic.twitter.com/qXHkJ4L4L5 – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Major profit making companies in the Sensex included Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Axis Bank and ITC. Among them, there was an increase of 1.93 percent. However, shares of NTPC, PowerGrid and Nestle India declined by 0.77 percent.

According to market data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,935.92 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,462.42 crore as per provisional exchange data.