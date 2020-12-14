Mujib Year: PM Modi to have a digital meeting with Sheikh Hasina on December 17

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a summit with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 December. The two leaders will extensively discuss the entire dimensions of bilateral relations. The Foreign Ministry gave this information on Monday. According to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, cooperation will also have to be strengthened after Kovid-19 at the center of talks between the two leaders. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s growing troubles, another MLA praised Modi

"During the summit, the two leaders will extensively discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with emphasis on further strengthening cooperation after Kovid-19," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the two countries have continued regular high-level dialogue and exchanges and mentioned Modi's video message on Hasina's official visit to India in October last year and the historic occasion of the 'Mujib Year' in March.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh is celebrating the year 202-21 as ‘Mujib year’ on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of its country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The ministry said that relations between India and Bangladesh have deepened in the last few years. Both countries have taken forward trade and economic cooperation apart from implementing many projects related to connectivity and infrastructure.

