Mukesh Ambani didn’t take his wage, know the way a lot is the wage of the richest particular person of the rustic

नई दिल्ली: The rustic's richest particular person Mukesh Ambani didn't take any wage from his corporate Reliance Industries Restricted within the monetary yr ended March 31.

He voluntarily gave up his remuneration (Mukesh Ambani wage) because of the have an effect on of industrial and economic system because of the outbreak of Corona virus epidemic. Whilst Mukesh Ambani's spouse Nita Ambani were given a fee of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.65 crore as a non-executive director at the corporate's board.

Reliance's newest annual file mentioned that Ambani's remuneration for the monetary yr 2020-21 was once 0. He won a wage of Rs 15 crore from the corporate within the closing monetary yr, which remained on the identical degree for the closing 15 years.

Ambani's cousins ​​Nikhil and Hital Meswani's remuneration remained unchanged at Rs 24 crore, however this time it integrated a fee of Rs 17.28 crore. There was once an building up within the remuneration of Government Administrators PMS Prasad and Pawan Kumar Kapil. Prasad were given Rs 11.99 crore in 2020-21. This determine was once Rs 11.15 crore within the earlier yr. In a similar way, Kapil's remuneration greater from Rs 4.04 crore to Rs 4.24 crore.

Ambani’s spouse Nita, who’s a non-executive director at the corporate’s board, won a fee of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.65 crore for each and every assembly. All the way through this, all unbiased administrators were given fee of Rs 1.65 crore and sitting charge of Rs 36 lakh.