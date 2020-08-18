Mukesh Ambani preparing to buy Tik Tok? RIL’s ongoing conversation with Bytedance

new Delhi: India had stopped the Chinese mobile app Tick Talk in the past. During this time many other apps were banned. But according to the recent reports, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industry can buy Ticketcock’s India operation. If the news is to be believed then there are talks about it. Officials of Reliance Company are in talks with Bite Dance, the company of TicketLock app. Also Read – Mukesh Ambani will buy these two companies soon! Reliance will increase its dominance in the field of e-commerce

Let us know that if this deal happens, then all the command of the app being operated in India by TickTock will go into the hands of the Indian company. Or simply say that Indian company will buy Tiktok app running in India. This is exactly the same as the option in front of TickTock in America. During this time, two options were placed in front of the TicTock by the Trump administration. Also Read – Pandit Jasraj, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan, died in America, President and Prime Minister expressed grief

Ticketock has been given time for 45 days. During this time, ByteDance has to decide whether to sell TickTalk to companies such as Facebook, Twitter, etc. Or, like India, American operations will also be banned. Let us tell you that in view of the danger in the future, TikTok has opened a data storage office in the European Union. So that the data of the European Union can be collected here and in the future no gazes will fall on Tittock. Also Read – China, US deploy their warships to take over Taiwan’s islands