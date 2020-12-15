Mukesh Ambani said- India will be in 3 top economies in 20 years, so many dollars will increase people’s earnings

new Delhi: The country’s richest man Mukesh Ambani said that the earnings of the people of the country will double in the coming two decades and along with that the economy of the country will also join the top three economies in the world. Will go. Mukesh Ambani said that the industrialists of the world have a chance to become part of the golden phase of India’s economic and social change. Mukesh Ambani said that the Corona Virus epidemic has caused damage, but I think the DNA of the country is not to be disturbed. This trouble is also opening the way for new progress. Also Read – Share market news: Sensex-Nifty sets new record, supports global signals

Mukesh Ambani, owner of Reliance Industries, said that India's middle class, which is about 50 percent of the country's total households, will grow at the rate of three to four percent per year. Mukesh Ambani was in a conversation with Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg. Ambani, head of Reliance Industries Limited, said, "I believe that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades."

Mukesh Ambani said that even more important thing is that the country will become a major digital society, which will be run by the youth. "And our per capita income will increase from USD 1,800-2,000 (Doller) to USD 5,000," he said. Ambani said that Facebook and many other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have business to do in India, this economic And a golden opportunity to be a part of social change.