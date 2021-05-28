Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Mukesh Jasoos is an Indian mini internet collection. The collection stars Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. It’s made beneath the banner of Humara Film productions and directed by way of Heena Dsouza. It’s the tale of Mukesh Jha is a unprofessional attorney who desires to be a detective however he does no longer get his good fortune. He lives together with his spouse in a slum space. Mukesh unexpectedly unearths a detective case and will get entangled within the case as he investigates.
|Name
|Mukesh Jasoos
|Major Solid
|Poonam Dhillon
Rahul Bagga
Ruchi Malviya
Rajeshwari Sachdev
|Style
|Crime, Mystery, Comedy
|Director
|Heena D’souza
Digant Vyas
|Manufacturer
|Preety Ali
Pallavi Rohatgi
Vinay Mishra
Raghavan Bhardwaj
|Writers
|Sajal Kumar
Heena D’souza
Digant Vyas
Brikramjeet Gupta
|Editor
|Ganesh Sapkal
|DoP
|Ershad Shaikh
|Track Director
|Shezan Shaikh
|Sound Clothier
|Dhiman Karmakar
|Casting Director
|Mukesh Chhabra
|Gown Clothier
|Neetu Bhardwaj
|Manufacturing Clothier
|Parul Bose
|Manufacturing Space
|Humara Film
Solid
The entire solid of internet collection Mukesh Jasoos :
Rahul Bagga
As : Mukesh Jha
Poonam Dhillon
As : Sumati
Ruchi Malviya
As : Sulekha
Rajeshwari Sachdev
As : Kalyani
Paritosh Tripathi
As : Muktaram
Yogesh Arora
Unencumber
Mukesh Jasoos is launched on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Might 2021 to 26 Might 2021. The display was once telecast on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.
|To be had On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Overall Episode
|20 Episodes
|Working Time
|10-15 Mins
|Launched Date
|7 Might 2021
|Season Finale
|26 Might 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
