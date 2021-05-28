Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mukesh Jasoos is an Indian mini internet collection. The collection stars Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. It’s made beneath the banner of Humara Film productions and directed by way of Heena Dsouza. It’s the tale of Mukesh Jha is a unprofessional attorney who desires to be a detective however he does no longer get his good fortune. He lives together with his spouse in a slum space. Mukesh unexpectedly unearths a detective case and will get entangled within the case as he investigates.

Name Mukesh Jasoos
Major Solid Poonam Dhillon
Rahul Bagga
Ruchi Malviya
Rajeshwari Sachdev
Style Crime, Mystery, Comedy
Director Heena D’souza
Digant Vyas
Manufacturer Preety Ali
Pallavi Rohatgi
Vinay Mishra
Raghavan Bhardwaj
Writers Sajal Kumar
Heena D’souza
Digant Vyas
Brikramjeet Gupta
Editor Ganesh Sapkal
DoP Ershad Shaikh
Track Director Shezan Shaikh
Sound Clothier Dhiman Karmakar
Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra
Gown Clothier Neetu Bhardwaj
Manufacturing Clothier Parul Bose
Manufacturing Space Humara Film

Solid

The entire solid of internet collection Mukesh Jasoos :

Rahul Bagga

As : Mukesh Jha

Poonam Dhillon

As : Sumati

Ruchi Malviya

As : Sulekha

Rajeshwari Sachdev

As : Kalyani

Paritosh Tripathi

As : Muktaram

Yogesh Arora

Unencumber

Mukesh Jasoos is launched on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Might 2021 to 26 Might 2021. The display was once telecast on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Overall Episode 20 Episodes
Working Time 10-15 Mins
Launched Date 7 Might 2021
Season Finale 26 Might 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India
Disney+ Hotstar Quix Presents Mukesh Jasoos | Trailer | Streaming From 7th May

When you’ve got extra information about the internet collection Mukesh Jasoos, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

