Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Mukesh Jasoos is an Indian mini internet collection. The collection stars Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. It’s made beneath the banner of Humara Film productions and directed by way of Heena Dsouza. It’s the tale of Mukesh Jha is a unprofessional attorney who desires to be a detective however he does no longer get his good fortune. He lives together with his spouse in a slum space. Mukesh unexpectedly unearths a detective case and will get entangled within the case as he investigates.

Name Mukesh Jasoos Major Solid Poonam Dhillon

Rahul Bagga

Ruchi Malviya

Rajeshwari Sachdev Style Crime, Mystery, Comedy Director Heena D’souza

Digant Vyas Manufacturer Preety Ali

Pallavi Rohatgi

Vinay Mishra

Raghavan Bhardwaj Writers Sajal Kumar

Heena D’souza

Digant Vyas

Brikramjeet Gupta Editor Ganesh Sapkal DoP Ershad Shaikh Track Director Shezan Shaikh Sound Clothier Dhiman Karmakar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Gown Clothier Neetu Bhardwaj Manufacturing Clothier Parul Bose Manufacturing Space Humara Film

Solid

The entire solid of internet collection Mukesh Jasoos :

Rahul Bagga

As : Mukesh Jha

Poonam Dhillon

As : Sumati

Ruchi Malviya

As : Sulekha

Rajeshwari Sachdev

As : Kalyani

Paritosh Tripathi

As : Muktaram

Yogesh Arora

Unencumber

Mukesh Jasoos is launched on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Might 2021 to 26 Might 2021. The display was once telecast on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Overall Episode 20 Episodes Working Time 10-15 Mins Launched Date 7 Might 2021 Season Finale 26 Might 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

