Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, said- people took precautions at religious places, gave message to the world

new Delhi: Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that during the Corona virus epidemic extreme self-discipline and vigilance was taken at religious places in India and it set an example for the whole world. He said that people of almost all religions of the world live in India and during the Corona virus crisis various festivals and religious events were also held. Also Read – ‘Strategy for locking down was not right, GDP may lose Rs 20 lakh crore this year’

After the prayer at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Naqvi said, “The people of the country demonstrated restraint, alertness, sensitivity and observed all festivals by following the guidelines of social distance, taking precaution to prevent the epidemic.” Naqvi wished for good health of the people in the dargah. Also Read – Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah opened to general public 6 months after Covid-19 outbreak, see new guidelines before you know

Nearly five months later, this dargah in South Delhi was opened on Sunday, but due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, Qawwali that will be held here in the evening will not be held at present. The minister said that all religious and social organizations showed great self-restraint, self-discipline and alertness during the epidemic. He said that very self-restraint, self-discipline and vigilance were seen at religious places in India, which have set an example in front of the world. Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

Many religious places have been opened, while in some states, permission has not been given to open religious places. Naqvi said, “We need to take precaution not to panic in this situation. We have to carry forward the journey of life by ensuring restraint, caution and sensitivity with the resolve of ‘Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi’. “