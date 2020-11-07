Mukhtar Ansari’s wife and brother-in-law will have assets worth Rs 28.58 crore, attachment, demolition and illegal construction

Lucknow / Mau: In Uttar Pradesh, under the Gangster Act, the interstate gang (IS-191 gang) leader Mukha Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari and Ansari’s brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad and Sarjeel Raza will have attachment of land and building assets worth about 28.58 million. At the same time, the Mau district administration on Saturday demolished the illegal construction of two of Mukhtar Ansari’s associates. Also Read – This state is also preparing to enact a law in the name of marriage in the matter of conversion

The District Magistrate of Ghazipur has issued attachment orders for the property of Afsha Ansari, wife of alleged Mafia and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his brother-in-law. Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi shared this information on 'Social Media Group' of Home Department on Saturday.

According to the information, on November 5, by the District Magistrate of Ghazipur, under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act, the head of the inter-state gang (IS-191 gang), the wife of Mukhtar Ansari, Afsha Ansari and Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad and Sarjil Raza, about 28 crores Orders have been issued for attachment of land and building property of 58 lakhs.

Regarding demolition of two illegal encroachments / constructions estimated at a total cost of Rs. 1 crore 80 lakhs in the course of ongoing action campaign against Mukhtar Ansari gang IS 191, other criminal gangs, land mafia, illegal encroachments / builders. #spmau Byte of. @Uppolice @adgzonevaranasi pic.twitter.com/C5JWekuoXR – mau police (@maupolice) November 7, 2020

Under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act, the District Magistrate has the right to attach the property of the gangster.

The SP said, in connection with the ongoing action campaign against Mukhtar Ansari gang IS 191, other criminal gangs, land mafia, illegal encroachment / builders, two illegal encroachments / constructions in relation to demolition of the estimated value of Rs. 01 crore 80 lakh.

According to the news from Mau, Irshad and Maqsood, close associates of Mukhtar Ansari had illegally constructed a building on government land on Bandha Road of Kotwali police station area. Mau’s Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said on Saturday that the district administration, with the help of the police, demolished this illegal construction. He told that Irshad and Masood are associates of Mukhtar Ansari, whose property has been destroyed. Please tell that Mukhtar Ansari, a native of Ghazipur district, is an MLA from Mau Sadar constituency of Mau district.