Mukhtar Ansari’s wife wrote a letter to President Ramnath Kovind, seeking protection

Uttar Padesh News: Afsha Ansari, wife of gangster-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging for the safety of her husband and family. Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur on Monday released a letter written to the President by Afsha Ansari, wife of Mau's BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

In a letter written by Afsha Ansari to President Ramnath Kovind, citing the background of the family, it is said that Vice President Hamid Ansari, former National President of Congress Dr. Mukhtar Ansari, Brigadier Mohammad Osman and freedom fighter fighter Shaukatullah belong to his family. In the letter, Afsha has mentioned the unjustified action being taken by misusing power in the spirit of political vendetta.

He has expressed apprehension in the letter that at the behest of the BJP government, there may be any untoward incident with MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his two sons Abbas and Omar along with other families. She has requested the President to issue necessary guidance for hearing all the cases of her husband through video conference. Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in a Punjab jail in a criminal case.

