Mukul Dev (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mukul Dev (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Mukul Dev Kaushal is an Indian actor and voice over artist. He’s recognized for his contribution in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu movie business. He has accomplished outstanding roles in motion pictures like Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Son of Sardar (2012), Zorawar (2016), Creature 3-D (2014) and Jai Ho (2014)

Start & Early Existence

Mukul Dev Kaushal used to be born on thirtieth November 1970 in Delhi to a Khatri-Punjabi circle of relatives. His father Mr. Hari Dev Kaushal used to be a ex-police commissioner of Delhi and his mom Mrs. Anup Kaushal used to be a instructor. His elder brother Rahul Dev Kaushal is a neatly established Bollywood actor.

Mukul finished his education from St. Columba’s Faculty, Delhi and finished his commencement from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh. He has a Certificates in Aeronautics.

Bio

Occupation

Prior to beginning his occupation in motion pictures and films he labored as a pilot. However veteran Bollywood director-producer Mahesh Bhatt gave him destroy in his film Dastak (1996). In 1998 he did Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Qila, Himmatwala, Iski Topi Uske Sarr and Wajood like superhit films. He additionally did Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Chaar Din Ki Chandni (2012), Son of Sardar (2012), R…. Rajkumar (2013), Jai Ho (2014), Barefoot Warriors (2019)(English).

Mukul additionally did films in numerous languages additionally like Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malyalam, Tamil and others. He additionally did tv soaps and serials like his debut Gharwali-Uparwali (2000), Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa (2002), Worry Issue India (2006) as Host, 21 Sarfarosh- Saragarhi 1897 (2018) as Gul Badshah (Unfavorable Function).

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty St. Columba’s Faculty, Delhi School Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh Instructional Qualification Certificates in Aeronautics Debut Tv : Gharwali-Uparwali (2000)



Movie : Dastak (1996)

Awards • seventh Amrish Puri Awards for Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

• Indian Television tube Awards for Easiest Actor in Unfavorable Function

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Toes Weight 80 Kg Frame Form Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 36 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Touring, Horse-Driving, Putting Out

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Some Details About Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

His actual brother Rahul Dev additionally a widely recognized Bollywood actor who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam language motion pictures

He’s a educated pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

Mukul received a award at seventh Amrish Puri Award in 2011 for his efficiency in Yamla Pagla Deewana.

He did quite a lot of blockbusters in Punjabi business like Dakka (2019) starring Gippy Grewal, Saak (2019) and lots of extra.

As a voice over artist he gave his voice in Surprise’s movie Black Panther and Captain Surprise.

He additionally educated in Horse Ridding.

He hosted the season 1 of Worry Issue India.

When you’ve got extra information about Mukul Dev. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

