Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh get relief from Supreme Court, what will ‘Didi’s police’ do now!

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to BJP Leaders: Amid the ongoing election stir in West Bengal, there has been a lot of relief news for the BJP. The Supreme Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Police not to take any punitive action against the five BJP leaders in the state who have criminal cases against them. Apart from Mukul Roy, these leaders also include two MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has issued notices to the West Bengal government on the petitions of these leaders. The bench will now hear the matter in the second week of January. These leaders have filed separate petitions alleging that criminal cases were being filed against them for keeping them away from political activities related to the imminent elections to the Legislative Assembly.

The bench said that the interim protection provided to these leaders will continue till the next date of hearing of these petitions. Apart from Mukul Roy, Vijayvargiya and Singh, two other BJP leaders Pawan Kumar Singh and Saurav Singh have also filed petitions in the court for protection in cases registered against them in the state.

While granting interim protection to these leaders, the court has sought a report from the Ministry of Home Affairs in a sealed cover about the clash between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel of West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose. Kabir Shankar Bose has filed a separate petition in the court.