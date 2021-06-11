Mukul Roy’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ – as soon as once more joined Trinamool Congress after leaving BJP

Mukul Roy sign up for Once more TMC: Mukul Roy, Nationwide Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Celebration (Mukul Roy) Mamta Banerjee as soon as once more (Mamata Banerjee) celebration of Trinamool Congress (Trinamool Congress) have joined. Mukul Roy re-membered the celebration within the presence of Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee after assembly senior celebration leaders in Kolkata. In conjunction with Mukul Roy, his son Shubhranshu additionally joined TMC. Know that Mukul Roy (TMC) He used to be the primary large chief of Trinamool Congress, who joined BJP. (BJP) Used to be keeping. Additionally Learn – Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor meets NCP leader Sharad Pawar, political hypothesis starts

Previous from Trinamool Congress BJP Mukul Roy along with his son Shubhranshu TMC had reached the headquarters. In line with stories, after attaining Trinamool Bhavan, Mukul Roy first went to his previous room within the development which he left in 2017 after which joined BJP. Mukul Roy, who as soon as held the quantity two place within the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in November 2017. For the previous few days, Mukul Roy BJP distanced from.

BJP nationwide vice chairman Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy sign up for TMC within the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata. percent.twitter.com/WS9oFE2J79
– ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed Mukul Roy’s go back house. Mamta Banerjee mentioned, ‘Welcome Mukul Roy. He’ll play a very powerful position within the celebration. On the identical time, Mukul Roy mentioned, I’ve joined TMC nowadays. Within the provide instances, no person will stay within the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP). He mentioned that it feels excellent to look the entire well known faces as soon as once more, to return out of the BJP.

We welcome Mukul Roy. He’ll play a very powerful position within the Celebration: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee percent.twitter.com/2oels5BGnD – ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Allow us to inform you that within the meeting elections held in Bengal TMC Discussions have been in complete swing for a while about Mukul Roy’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ after the stupendous victory. Those discussions have been additional reinforced when Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee visited Mukul Roy on the clinic the place his (Roy’s) spouse used to be admitted.

It’s recognized that Mukul Roy used to be Normal Secretary in Trinamool Congress sooner than becoming a member of BJP. Lately, Abhishek Banerjee has been made the overall secretary. Rai had joined the BJP in 2017. Roy didn’t even attend the assembly known as via the state BJP management on Tuesday.