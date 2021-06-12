Mukul Roy’s letter to the House Ministry once he went to TMC, stated – take away your safety quilt

West Bengal, TMC, BJP, Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy Information Replace An afternoon after becoming a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mukul Roy, who was once the Nationwide Vice President of the BJP, took a letter to the Union House Ministry on Saturday. On this, he has demanded the federal government to take away the Central Safety Duvet. On this regard, ANI quoted resources as announcing that the ministry has no longer but replied to his letter. Simply earlier than the West Bengal meeting elections, the Middle had upgraded Mukul Roy’s safety quilt and he was once given Z class safety. Additionally Learn – Why did the assembly between Prashant Kishor and Sharad Pawar lasted for 3 hours? NCP minister gave this solution

Roy, 66, had were given Y+ class safety until then and CRPF workforce have been below his coverage. In March 2021, in a brand new order of the Middle, the VIP safety unit of CRPF was once directed to improve their safety. Since then 24-30 safety workforce had been deployed in his safety. Safety workforce have been deployed diligently all the way through the election marketing campaign and at his place of dwelling. After rejoining TMC after just about 4 years, Mukul Roy has now suggested the Middle to withdraw this safety. Additionally Learn – Digvijay Singh’s Audio Viral, If Congress Returns To Energy, Will Rethink Segment 370, BJP Assaults

Right here resources stated that when becoming a member of TMC, Roy might quickly be made the birthday party’s vice-president. Aside from this, the Bengal executive will supply them Z class safety. His son Shubhranshu Roy will likely be supplied Y+ class safety. Mukul Roy left TMC and joined BJP in November 2017 and returned to TMC once more on Friday, June 11, 2021. Additionally Learn – Top Minister Modi’s necessary assembly with Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda amid speculations concerning the enlargement of the Union Cupboard

On his go back to the birthday party, TMC leader and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee welcomed his choice. He stated that extra other folks would pop out of the BJP and sign up for the Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Banerjee stated, Mukul (Roy) is our previous member and he’s again now. He was once no longer in a just right place in BJP because the saffron birthday party had put power on him thru businesses, consequently he was once no longer mentally calm. I will be able to see that his well being had additionally deteriorated, as a result of no person can keep within the BJP. This can be a heartless birthday party and no human being can are living there.