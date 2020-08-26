Mulan 2020 soundtrack in full – tracklist for the new Disney movie

When the information broke that the new Disney Mulan remake can be sans music followers struggled to simply accept the information they wouldn’t be capable to ‘get right down to enterprise’.

Since then director Niki Caro has introduced the live-action Mulan has instrumental music – and Christina Aguilera has re-recorded a model of Reflection, which was in the unique Mulan, in addition to a new track Loyal, Courageous, True.

Walt Disney Data can also be set to launch the soundtrack on 4th September, the identical day the movie is launched in the UK and USA on Disney+ (£19.99 premier entry).

The soundtrack consists of the two new songs by Aguilera in addition to instrumental numbers. The soundtrack tracklist has now been launched giving us a greater thought of what to anticipate.

You’ll spot Yifei Liu has a Mandarin model of Reflection on the album too.

Mulan 2020 soundtrack: full tracklist

1. Ancestors (3:22)

2. Tulou Courtyard (2:06)

3. The Desert Garrison (3:28)

4. Böri Khan & Xianniang (1:38)

5. The Lesson of the Phoenix (3:15)

6. Mulan Leaves House (3:50)

7. 4 Ounces Can Transfer a Thousand Kilos (3:40)

8. Mulan Rides into Battle (5:24)

9. Honghui (1:18)

10. Coaching the Males (3:02)

11. The Witch (3:42)

12. “I Consider Hua Mulan” (3:56)

13. The Cost (5:22)

14. Imperial Metropolis (3:36)

15. Battle for the Kingdom (5:43)

16. Mulan & The Emperor ( (0:58)

17. Return to the Village (1:33)

18. The Fourth Advantage (4:53)

19. Loyal Courageous True (Christina Aguilera) (2:46)

20. Reflection (2020) (Christina Aguilera) (3:38)

21. Reflection (Mandarin) (Yifei Liu) (3:39)

Walt Disney Data

You may obtain the Mulan soundtrack on 4th September from all the regular locations, together with Amazon.

Check out the video beneath to listen to Aguilera’s Loyal Courageous True.

You may as well watch the unique Disney’s Mulan on Disney+ or purchase the Mulan DVD. Enroll for Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a 12 months. To entry Mulan from 4th September it’s good to join for premier entry for £19.99.