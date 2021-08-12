‘Mulan’ Actor Yoson An Joins Gerard Butler In ‘The Aircraft’ (Unique)

Yoson An is the newest superstar to be taking a flight with Gerard Butler. An, recognized for Disney’s live-action Mulan, is becoming a member of the Lionsgate mystery The Aircraft, which started filming this month in Puerto Rico.

The Aircraft, which stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic process of effectively touchdown his storm-damaged airplane in opposed territory, reveals himself threatened through militant pirates who wish to take the aircraft and its passengers hostage. As the sector searches for the disappeared airplane, Brodie will have to upward thrust to the instance and stay his passengers protected till assist arrives.

An will play Dele, the primary officer at the ill-fated flight. Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, and Kelly Gale also are at the name sheet for the movie.

An is understood for enjoying Chen Honghui, a soldier and love pastime to Mulan within the 2020 live-action remake. His credit additionally come with Starz’s The Luminaries.

Filmmaker Jean-François Richet directs the characteristic from a script through Charles Cumming, JP Davis and Matt Cook dinner. It’s in keeping with the e book through Cumming The Aircraft is produced through Di Bonaventura Footage’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Footage’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel beneath their G-BASE banner. The movie is co-financed through Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Motion pictures. Govt manufacturers come with Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver World treated the world gross sales.

An is repped through CAA, Silver Lining Leisure and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.