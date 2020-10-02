‘Mulan’ Available to Purchase on Amazon, Google, Vudu, FandangoNow

Beginning subsequent week, you gained’t want to have Disney Plus to buy “Mulan” — however it’s going to nonetheless price $30.

Disney debuted the live-action remake of the animated unique on Sept. 4, initially obtainable solely to subscribers of Disney Plus ($6.99/month).

As of subsequent Tuesday, Oct. 6, “Mulan” will likely be obtainable on a number of digital on-demand platforms, they usually’re already taking pre-orders. Disney’s “Mulan” prices $29.99 (obtainable in SD, HD or 4K UHD codecs) and is being provided at the moment by digital retailers together with Amazon Video, Google Play, and NBCUniversal’s Vudu and FandangoNow.

Which means “Mulan” can have one other two-month run as a purchase-only launch earlier than the title turns into obtainable to all Disney Plus subscribers as of Dec. 4, 2020, for no further cost.

Bonus content material within the digital launch of “Mulan” will embody featurettes corresponding to a have a look at actor Yifei Liu’s journey to changing into Mulan and Ming-Na Wen (who voiced the heroine within the unique animated movie) reflecting on her expertise greater than twenty years in the past with “Mulan” and her cameo within the remake. It additionally will include deleted scenes and music movies together with songs carried out by Christina Aguilera (in English and Spanish) and Yifei Liu (in Mandarin and English).

Disney was compelled to forgo a theatrical launch within the U.S. and elsewhere for “Mulan” due to the COVID disaster. The media conglomerate hasn’t launched any figures indicating how properly “Mulan” has bought on Disney Plus. The bizarre mix of premium VOD and subscription-streaming fashions was designed to assist Disney recoup the film’s estimated $200 million manufacturing funds in addition to give an incremental elevate to Disney Plus signups.

The movie, directed by Niki Caro, is a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 1998 animated function (which is streaming on Disney Plus together with “Mulan II,” launched in 2005 within the U.S.). Like the unique, the brand new “Mulan” follows a younger warrior in China who disguises herself as a person to spare her aged father from having to serve within the army.

The forged of “Mulan” forged contains Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Honghui, and Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang — that includes Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li because the Emperor. The screenplay is by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, primarily based on the spec script by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin and impressed by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” Producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Invoice Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as government producers.