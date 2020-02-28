Mulan Producer Says All Those Whitewashing Rumors Were ‘Made Up’

It has been a number of years because it was first revealed that Disney was engaged on a live-action remake of Mulan. In that point, it has been fairly an journey to see the manufacturing evolve since 2015. Contemplating the film that now we have seen within the trailers. It is unattainable to imagine there have been as soon as stories that the Mulan film would not even deal with Mulan, or that there have been fears the movie may “whitewash” the title character. In keeping with one producer, these stories had been totally unfounded, and really totally false.