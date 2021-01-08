Mulayam Singh Yadav Biopic: ‘Main Mulayam’, a film made on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s life, the actor learned wrestling for 4 months

Mulayam Singh Yadav Biopic: A film is going to be made on the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav, patron of Samajwadi Party, who has been Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh many times. The film being made on Mulayam Singh Yadav will be titled ‘Main Mulayam’. The film is based on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s personal life to political journey. Also Read – SP chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives in Chitrakoot, revolves around Kamadgiri, said – pray to God go to government

Filmmaker Shubhendu Raj Ghosh has also launched the trailer of this film (Mulayam Singh Yadav ki Biopic). Many veteran actors will work in this film. Filmmaker Shubhendu Raj Ghosh said that his next film "Main Mulayam" is a biopic on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. And it is based on the politician's background and personal struggles. The film is based on the rise of Mulayam Singh Yadav from his early days in Uttar Pradesh politics to his first term as Chief Minister during the period from 1972 to 1989.

At the trailer launch of the film, Ghosh said that the film is more about Mulayam’s personal life and less about his political life. Actor Amit Sethi, who plays Mulayam Singh Yadav in the film, said that he had to learn wrestling for four months because Mulayam Singh Yadav was very fond of this ancient Indian sport. The film was shot in Chandigarh, Mumbai, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur and Kolkata. Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sayaji Shinde, Zarina Wahab, Anupam Shyam and Mimoh Chakraborty will also be seen in this film.