Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away, Akhilesh expressed grief

new Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav, a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA, passed away. At the age of 92, Mulayam Singh breathed his last in Purva village of Kakorya Kadhor, Oraiya. After the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, many leaders including SP President Akhilesh Yadav have expressed condolences. Mulayam was one of the close associates of SP mentor Akhilesh Yadav's father and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SP Patron Akhilesh Yadav has expressed condolences on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam Mulayam Singh Yadav, originally from Purva village of Kadore, located near Kakor, a town in the district, became sarpanch in 1949 and was elected to this post for five consecutive terms. A keen politician, Mulayam was also the block chief from Bhagya Nagar from 1973 to 1988. In 1990, he was elected to the Legislative Council for the first time.

It is being told that Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition was going bad for a long time. Due to which he breathed his last on Saturday. Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated in his ancestral village in Auraiya district.

During this time, Samajwadi Party workers were also present in large numbers. Mulayam Singh Yadav spent his entire life in the village. He did not have any house in the city. After which his last rites were also performed in his village.