Mulayam Singh Yadav were given the vaccine implemented, taunted through the Deputy CM of UP, Akhilesh will have to express regret, unfold rumours

Lucknow/Gurgaon: Samajwadi Celebration founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has were given the anti-Kovid-19 vaccine administered at Medanta, a non-public health center in Gurgaon, on Monday. On the identical time, UP’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stated Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, thanking you for buying the indigenous vaccine and taking a jibe at SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, stated – The rumor concerning the vaccine was once unfold through SP Nationwide President Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh ji will have to express regret for this. Additionally Learn – Mahua Moitra’s Problem – If I’m unsuitable then sue me Governor Dhankhar, pass to courtroom

The legit Twitter maintain of the Samajwadi Celebration tweeted, “Nowadays the birthday party’s founder and previous Protection Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav were given vaccinated to forestall corona virus an infection.” Additionally Learn – Andhra Pradesh Lockdown Replace: Andhra Pradesh govt extends Kovid curfew until June 20, restrictions will proceed

SP Patron and previous Leader Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, thanks for buying the indigenous vaccine.

Getting the vaccine through you is evidence that the rumor concerning the vaccine was once unfold through the SP’s nationwide president, Mr. Akhilesh ji. Akhilesh ji will have to express regret for this. %.twitter.com/GVZHifo9Od Additionally Learn – In regards to the hypothesis of exchange of management in MP, BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya stated – “All nonsense”. — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) June 7, 2021

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, “Thanks for buying the indigenous vaccine, SP Patron and previous Leader Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.

Getting the vaccine through you is evidence that the rumor concerning the vaccine was once unfold through the SP’s nationwide president, Mr. Akhilesh ji. Akhilesh ji for this

Will have to apologise.

If Akhilesh Yadav is to be believed, then lately Samajwadi Celebration founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji were given the vaccine of ‘BJP’. Now whether or not he’s campaigning for BJP or breaking the semblance unfold through his son… it’s so that you can come to a decision!

Sure, get the vaccine! %.twitter.com/1QflGyX3bX — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) June 7, 2021

Then again, UP BJP has written tauntingly, if Akhilesh Yadav is to be believed then lately Samajwadi Celebration founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji did ‘BJP’.

Were given the vaccine. Now whether or not he’s campaigning for BJP or breaking the semblance unfold through his son… it’s so that you can come to a decision! Sure, get the vaccine!