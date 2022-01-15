Mulayam’s pal Hariom Yadav, who joined BJP, made a gigantic assault on Ram Gaggopal of SP, said- Akhilesh is ruining

Hariom Yadav on Ramgopal Yadav: After the announcement of the election dates, the segment of motion in political events has intensified, the place Swami Prasad Maurya has joined the SP by means of becoming a member of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party simply ahead of the election, whilst the three-time MLA of SP and Hariom Yadav, a robust chief of Firozabad district (Hariom Yadav) took the club of BJP. Hariom Yadav used to be related to SP for a very long time (Hariom Yadav) In a distinct dialog with the inside track channel Zee Information, made a robust assault on Ram Gopal Yadav. He claimed that Ram Gopal Yadav and his son are conspiring to finish the SP.Additionally Learn – Meeting Election 2022: Prohibition on campaigning and conferences within the meeting elections will proceed, the Election Fee will take a call as of late

Hari Om Yadav acknowledged that Mulayam Singh Yadav had additionally informed me that Ram Gopal Yadav will smash Akhilesh Yadav. Difficult Ramgopal Yadav, he acknowledged that I problem the daddy and son to contest the elections from us and display them by means of saving their deposits. He acknowledged that Ram Gopal can't win the election even to the Gram Sabha, however reaches the Rajya Sabha throughout the again manner.

Terming the leaders leaving BJP as robbed cartridges, he acknowledged that there is not any dearth of backward leaders in BJP. He acknowledged that I left the social gathering to avoid wasting my self-respect, he acknowledged that there is not any sorrow in leaving the SP however there may be unquestionably delight in going to BJP. He claimed that BJP would win the entire seats in Ferozepur.

To your data, allow us to let you know that Hari Om Yadav is thought of as very just about the founding father of SP and previous Leader Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. He’s lately the MLA of Sirsaganj. He used to be expelled from the SP for 6 years in February ultimate 12 months for anti-party actions.