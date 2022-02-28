Multi-champion boxer Lomachenko traded gloves for guns and joined the Ukrainian army to defend his country from Russian attacks

lomus_official

Days of panic, sadness, helplessness and terror are lived in Ukraine. The advance of the Russian troops has not stopped for five days and many civilians are joining the Ukrainian forces to defend your country from attacks.

One of those who decided to join the battle was the experienced boxer and world champion Vasily Lomachenkowho was preparing for a fight scheduled for July 5 but who decided to change the gloves for the weapons without hesitation.

This was confirmed through his personal blog Lomus Oficialwhere he published an image in which he could be seen armed and in typical military clothing: “The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion has been formed and armed. In the territorial defense, the boxer Vasily Lomachenko ”, appeared written next to the post.

Lomachenko prepares to defend his country from Russian attacks (lomus_official)

Former lightweight world champion in three divisions (WBA, WBO and WBC), returned to his hometown in Odessa to join the Territorial Defense Battalion without hesitation. The boxer traveled to Ukrainian soil from Greece, where he was training for his next appearance.

In recent days, the athlete who was also crowned featherweight and super featherweight world champion in the WBO, shared a photo on his social networks calling for peace to be reached between the two nations.

Beneath the image of two intertwined hands painted in the colors of Russia and Ukraine, Lomachenko wrote: “Lord, grant your peace to your people. Lord, grant your servants your Holy Spirit, so that it enkindles their hearts with your love and guides them to all truth and goodness (…) Good Comforter, with tears in my eyes I ask you to comfort the afflicted souls of your people. May all your peoples understand your love and the sweetness of the Holy Spirit, that people forget the pain and that they leave all the bad and cling to you with loveand may they live in peace, doing your will for your glory.”

With a record of 16 victorias (11 by knockout) and two defeats, the 34-year-old boxer should face next July 5 George Kambosos in Australia to continue his winning streak, most recently against Richard Commey by unanimous decision in December 2021.

Lomachenko has a fight scheduled for July 5 (lomus_official)

With this decision, Lomachenko joined the position taken by former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitscho, who enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army days ago stating that love for his country forces him to defend it.

Both Wladimir and his brother Vitaly Klitschkomayor of Kiev and former heavyweight boxing champion, were present during the opening of a recruitment center of the Territorial Defense Forces in the capital.

“My daughter goes to school in a neighborhood here. The school is currently closed because the ambassadors have sent the families home,” said Wladimir Klitschko, referring to the partial withdrawal of some embassies. “It is love, love for my city, for my home, for my family, for my neighbors, for my daughter, what has brought me here today, what has led me to take this initiative and participate in this territorial defense ”.

According to his brother, the mayor, a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Russia is preferred. “If not, we have to prepare to take up arms in our hands and defend the country,” he added.

KEEP READING

Russia would be out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today: imminent FIFA decision

The IOC has called for the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

The heartbreaking cry of a Ukrainian footballer as he was honored by thousands of fans after the Russian invasion