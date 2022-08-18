Multinationals evaluate closing their operations in China due to the growing fear of an invasion of Taiwan

A soldier stands guard during Taiwan’s main annual “Han Kuang” exercise in New Taipei City (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

Multinational companies are drawing up contingency plans in case of invasion of Taiwan by the Chinese regimeafter Beijing launched an unprecedented series of military exercises around the autonomous island this month.

The concern of business leaders in the US, Europe and Japan is a sign that investors no longer consider an invasion of Taiwan unlikely y they fear that the island could become a new Ukraine.

“There is a lot of scenario thinking going on. . . until we reach: ‘What will we do in case there is a war? Should we close our operations in China? How can we maintain our business and overcome possible blockages?‘” he told the Financial Times Jörg Wuttke, director of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China. “This little island that was always simmering. . . suddenly it is perceived in many venues as if it were going to be the next Ukraine”said.

The decision of the Chinese president Xi Jinping to hold military exercises in response to the visit to Taipei by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosichanged the status quo around the island, which China considers a rebellious province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists.

Tensions also occur in a context of Western criticism of China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraineas well as the human rights violations of the regime in Xinjiang y Hong Kong.

That’s why, multinational companies active in China face increasing reputational risk and pressure from Washington and its allies to diversify away from the continental market.

In fact, some US companies are among those considering moving parts of their operations out of China, which threatens economic ties between the superpowers. An example was the news this Wednesday that Apple plans to make Apple Watch smartwatches and MacBook Pro laptops in Vietnama movement that follows a general trend in recent years of moving part of its production from China to this country of Southeast Asia.

Xi Jinping (Selim Chtayti/REUTERS)

Still, business leaders said they still there aren’t many alternatives to the world’s largest consumer market and major manufacturing hub, which explains why there was no exodus of companies similar to the one that hit Russia after Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Eric Zhengof the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, told the FT that many large American companies, including Disney y Tesla of Elon Musk, had made a long-term commitment to being “in China, for China”and remained heavily dependent on access to their 1.4 billion consumers.

On the other hand, Zheng said that for many US manufacturers with global supply chains, the Taiwan crisis added to the “material” impacts of deteriorating US-China relations, Like the trade tariffs. This was forcing them to take serious action, as considering the construction of factories in other countries.

Another US business executive stressed on condition of anonymity that the contingency planning did not reflect an “anti-China” position, but rather a prudent response to the realities and potentially catastrophic ramifications of the increased risk of military conflict.

The pace at which companies could move their operations out of the country could depend on the upcoming 20th Chinese Communist Party congress.in which Xi is expected to be re-elected as head of the party and its Central Military Commission, according to James Zimmermana lawyer specializing in China at Perkins Coie.

“And [no hay] policy changes on multiple fronts, and I don’t expect there will be, we could be seeing an accelerated level of strategic relocation, offshoring or offshoring to friendlier countries.”Zimmerman told the British financial daily.

Such changes could also be driven in part by the politics of “covid zero” of Xi, which has hit China’s economy, as well as by the “Beijing’s relationship with Russia, the treatment of Hong Kong and the militants’ overreaction to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.said the specialist.

Keep reading:

Why Vietnam is becoming more attractive than China for multinational companies

China will send troops to Russia to participate in the “Vostok” military exercises

The possible mistake that China made when carrying out military exercises in front of Taiwan

A US commander asked to respond to China’s fire around Taiwan: “If we do not respond, then it will be the norm”