multiplatform, wired and on offer for just 40 euros

Most PC gamers make use of the keyboard and mouse as the main peripherals in their gaming sessions. But the command is a great alternative, especially when it comes to certain kinds of games. And if not, tell those who play Dark Souls. However, in recent weeks we have been witnessing a lack of stock that is as curious as it is alarming when it comes to Xbox controllers, the best ones to play on PC.

But there is no need to fear, because while we wait for the most successful controllers among the PC gaming community to be restored, we can get hold of alternatives as interesting as this one from PowerA practically identical to the official Microsoft controller. And best of all: it is on sale on Amazon and costs only 39.99 euros, thus touching its historical minimum.

We are talking about the PowerA Enhanced Controller. A wired controller whose 3-meter cable can be removed for more comfortable transport. Which has an official Xbox license and is compatible with PC. This in particular is the model in completely black colorbut there is a wide variety of tones for us to choose the one we like the most.

How could it be otherwise, having an official Xbox license, the button panel, the sticks and the almost complete design of this PowerA is traced to that of the controls of Microsoft consoles, although with some very interesting extras: a switch to change the dial of the headphones and two additional buttons on the back that are great to have at hand.

