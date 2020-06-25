Multiple WWE Employees Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

The WWE could also be beneath a microscope in the intervening time, as sports activities followers could also be ready to see how profitable the group will likely be in its return to regular. For instance, the NBA has a tentative plan to quarantine gamers and resume its season in Orlando in late July. If the WWE has bother conserving its expertise free from an infection and the unfold of illness in Florida or wherever else, different sporting organizations could have reservations about resuming their seasons interval.