Multiple WWE Employees Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

As stories have unfold of a COVID-19 resurgence in varied components of the nation, the WWE is allegedly feeling the impression of the virus. Per week after the wrestling group confirmed a constructive case from inside its ranks, stories have emerged that a number of staff (doubtlessly together with superstars) have examined constructive for the virus.
An official quantity right now stays unknown, as nothing has been confirmed, however based on Professional Wrestling Sheet, not less than three individuals acquired constructive exams for COVID-19 prior to now week. These individuals had been working on the WWE’s Efficiency Heart in Orlando, Florida. The report alleges that WWE is taking further precautions forward of its week of manufacturing for Monday Night time Uncooked and Smackdown Dwell! and doing what it may to make sure expertise and staff will not be additional uncovered to COVID-19.
As beforehand talked about, the WWE had introduced on Monday, June 15 {that a} Efficiency Heart trainee had examined constructive for COVID-19. The group talked about that the trainee had already been quarantined from the remainder of the employees forward of their analysis, as they’d grow to be symptomatic after they have been already out of contact with WWE because the group switched to closed manufacturing on March 26.
This is able to presumably imply the brand new instances are unconnected, and probably linked to the resurgence of COVID-19 within the Florida space. The Efficiency Heart has been the place WWE employees and wrestlers have been working to create Monday Night time Uncooked, Smackdown Dwell!, and its pay-per-views, so it appears attainable these constructive instances may’ve hit staff in addition to in-ring expertise.
The WWE was progressing in direction of returning to reside occasions and lately allowed family and friends to be in attendance within the viewers as a approach of bringing the fan ingredient again into the reveals. On the time of writing, it’s unknown if WWE will proceed to funnel in small spectators for its occasions, or how this reported unfold of COVID-19 will have an effect on its plans to renew reside occasions within the close to future.
There’s additionally a query of how this might have an effect on the WWE product on a extra intimate stage, as it’s unknown who has and has not been affected by constructive exams. An enormous famous person being put into quarantine may drastically change deliberate storylines, and the final continued unfold of COVID-19 may hold different huge names at bay till additional discover. WWE Celebrity Roman Reigns, for instance, has been away from the corporate since WrestleMania attributable to his compromised immune system. Studies like these may additional delay his return, offered the knowledge is confirmed by the WWE.
The WWE could also be beneath a microscope in the intervening time, as sports activities followers could also be ready to see how profitable the group will likely be in its return to regular. For instance, the NBA has a tentative plan to quarantine gamers and resume its season in Orlando in late July. If the WWE has bother conserving its expertise free from an infection and the unfold of illness in Florida or wherever else, different sporting organizations could have reservations about resuming their seasons interval.
Monday Night time Uncooked is scheduled to air on USA Monday, June 24, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra updates on what’s occurring as tv productions open again up, and for extra on what’s occurring in motion pictures as nicely.
