Multiplexes to open in West Bengal till November 30, with 50 percent capacity Here are the SOPs

Lockdown in West Bengal Extended: As per the Central Government guidelines, the Government of West Bengal on Monday extended the statewide lockout till November 30 keeping in view the corona virus cases. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government has said that cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes will operate with 50% capacity.

However, the state did not allow schools and colleges to reopen this time. In the new order, the state government said that teaching-learning physical classes will not be allowed in schools / anganwadis, colleges, universities. In the latest order, the state said that swimming pools will be closed except sports training.

