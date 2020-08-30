Multitalented Idol And Solo Artist Shows His Range On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the August 30 broadcast of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a gaggle of contestants challenged Madam Rose as she tried her sixth consecutive win.

Spoilers

In Spherical 2, “You Did Nicely” and “three Go” confronted off, with You Did Nicely singing Kim Yoon Ah’s “Nocturne” and three Go singing Yada’s “Already Unhappy Love.”

In the long run, the panelists voted for You Did Nicely (13 to eight), and three Go unmasked to disclose himself as Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ). Cho Seung Youn is a multitalented singer, rapper, dancer, and producer who was a part of the idol teams UNIQ and X1 and at the moment promotes as a solo artist, lately releasing his first EP “Equal.”

Cho Seung Youn stated, “GOT7’s Yugyeom and Kim Woo Seok instructed me to go on this present and gave me braveness. Kim Woo Seok did an attractive dance on the present, however I believe I’ll even be teased for my beatboxing.”

He additionally talked about his former goals of being an athlete and stated, “In center college, I went to Brazil to play as a part of the youth soccer group, however I missed Korea rather a lot. I preferred listening to music, so I first considered turning into a singer throughout that point. I got here again to Korea, satisfied my dad and mom, and have become a singer.”

He added that he wished to have Yoon Sang’s telephone quantity, and Yoon Sang agreed and stated, “I admired your cool excessive notes. I may give you my quantity for those who actually need it.”

Watch “The King of Mask Singer” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)