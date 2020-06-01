Multitalented Main Rapper Of Idol Group Shows His Vocal Talent On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the Could 31 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a brand new spherical of challengers emerged to problem the champion for the throne.

The third match-up of Spherical 1 was between “Critically Irritated” and “It’s the Greatest.” The 2 contestants sang a canopy of Brown Eyes’ “Already One Yr” and impressed the viewers with their distinctive vocal tones.

“Critically Irritated” took the win over “It’s the Greatest” with 12 votes to 9 and moved on to Spherical 2. “It’s the Greatest” sang Lee Jung’s “Look At Me” for his closing tune and unmasked himself to disclose his identification as MONSTA X’s Joohoney!

Joohoney stated, “I produce music as nicely, so I needed to let [producer Yoon Sang] know that I’m an enormous fan of his. He’s written a number of nice lady group songs, however I’d wish to ask him to make a tune for MONSTA X too.”

On the finish, Joohoney stated, “I need to develop into an all-around participant. I need to be an artist who can rap, sing, and produce music. My purpose is to develop into a musician like Michael Jackson.”

On Twitter, Joohoney wrote, “I’m so completely happy that I used to be in a position to go on ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ a program that I actually needed to look on. I’ve discovered lots and I’ll observe arduous with the intention to sing a tremendous tune for Monbebes sooner or later.”

[#주헌] 평소에 너무 해보고싶었던 프로그램 복면가왕을 나가게 되어서 기분 너무 좋았고 많이 배웠어요 몬베베한테 좋은 노래 앞으로 연습더 해서 기깔나게 불러줄게 내가✌?✌? pic.twitter.com/7J7upPRWmZ — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) Could 31, 2020

[#주헌] 방송을 보시는 누군가에게는 또 몬베베에게는 최고예요 였을거라고 생각해???? 즐거웠다 복면가왕 ㅎㅎ pic.twitter.com/781N3qOUz5 — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) Could 31, 2020

