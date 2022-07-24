MultiVersus already gathers thousands of players on Steam despite its still limited open beta

The fighting video game with characters from DC, Cartoon Network and other IP from Warner Bros. opens strong.

Until July 26, the open beta of MultiVersus will not begin as such, but from this week several privileged have the opportunity to discover the benefits of the video game. The result? It couldn’t be more satisfying on Steam, where more than 60,000 players have marked the highest peak of video game activity. In addition, the first reviews about your purchase card are very positive.

More in detail, through SteamDB we see how MultiVersus managed to gather 61,964 users this Thursday. The data is already huge, and a symptom of the hype among the public to enjoy the fights between Batman, Arya Stark and company, but it turns out that we are facing a open beta in early access for those who have checked out, participated in the closed alpha or are Prime subscribers.

The open beta itself will not start until July 26. It will be there when we have a broader idea of ​​how far the hype for MultiVersus can go. But, for now, another good sign for its Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games: of the 400 user reviews written to date on Steam, 93% recommend enjoying the video game. It certainly could hardly get off to a better start.

MultiVersus is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate style platform fighting video game where players can battle with and against their friends using some of the world’s most famous characters such as Batman, Shaggy and more. There is no date yet for its release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. While you wait for the beta, you can take a look at Jesus Bella’s MultiVersus impressions.

