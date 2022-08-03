MultiVersus, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

Multiversus is not a mere clone of Smash Bros, but has its own hallmark. This is one of the conclusions that I have drawn after playing in depth a free-to-play fighting game that is hilarious and has a lot of potential. If you haven’t discovered it yet, you have to try it.

You could see it coming, and in fact I told you about it in the impressions I made about the beta: Multiversus is not only hilarious, but also a surprising alternative to the Smash Bros. license. Player First Games It shows that it is developed by experienced workers, specifically from titles like God of War or League of Legends. And it is that the fighting and the online are precisely the key ingredients of this production. Well, that and the undeniable charm of the licenses of Warner Broswhich we already know will automatically charm a significant group of players.

But the best thing about Multiversus is without a doubt what it thinks about the players. It is free-to-play, and that some of you will see with certain doubts. However, I have been playing it for many hours and it has not felt like the pay-to-win that is always feared. Basically, you pay to unlock characters faster and get cosmetic items, in addition to a number of other benefits that don’t affect the playable base of the game. That’s great, especially when we talk about the core experience being excellent. We have dedicated servers, and the fact of making use of the rollback netcode technology allows for very fluid games and in which I have always found someone to play with. But let me tell you everything in parts and in detail.

The best alternative to Smash Bros.

Multiversus doesn’t have a story mode or anything like that. That is the biggest lack that I find at the moment. However, its initial content squad is not bad at all. You can play against AI (bots), and of course against players from all over the world. The star mode is 2vs2, although we also have the possibility of playing 1vs1 or the typical all against all. Contests admit up to 4 simultaneous players, and although it is a lower number than the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, I can assure you that the chaos can become very intense. A chaos with order, I also tell you. One of the things I like the most is that your character has a colored border at all timeswhich is a great help not to lose sight of it in the midst of so much action.

Making use of rollback netcode technology allows for very smooth gameplayIn this analysis I will be continually resorting to comparisons with Smash, it is inevitable. To begin with, the movements they are executed in a very similar way: by moving the joystick in one direction plus the action button. It is simple, intuitive and tremendously effective. The response to the controls is fast, with a well-adjusted input lag. The variety of actions is reasonable too, and each animation is carefully crafted to represent each character, whether it be Shaggy, Morty or Arya Stark. They all have a very high fidelity both in artistic and technical matters. Glorious.

The combat consists, as in Smash, in hitting the opponents to increase their percentage of years and thus have a greater probability of starring. expulsions. Each team has four lives, and whoever runs them out first loses. It seems simple, but the game is full of complexity, so it is necessary to take a couple of things into account, and they are iconic of Multiversus. There are a bunch of different stats, like wither, freeze, or deflect attack, which is the ability to deflect an enemy projectile. The one that caught my attention the most is the attack deterioration: If you do the same attack multiple times, it loses effectiveness and you feel compelled to launch a greater variety of offenses.

This is very important, because not a few players have already detected that there is unbalanced fighters. In particular, Taz with his swirl attack and Finn with the circular attack are very effective, but thanks to this attack deterioration, these movements are limited and can make a difference. However, there are other fighters where the adjustment is more complicated, but the best thing is that the developers have already claimed to be working on it. In the case of Bugs Bunny, it will be nerfed, which means that its combat potential will be reduced. On the contrary, Wonder Woman it will be buffed, increasing its chances to adjust them to the rest of the combatants.

The response to the controls is fast, with a well-adjusted input lagLet’s remember that we are facing a game in constant evolution, and that therefore it can change a lot in the coming months. His initial approach is modest, with 19 fighters, but with a charismatic repertoire thanks to figures like Batman, Superman or the fireproof Tom and Jerry. Each one shines for its possibilities, and also differences in size, as is the case with The Iron Giant, which occupies a large part of the screen. Mastering each character is quite an experience, and of course it is something that takes a long time. Also, each of them has its own level (so far until the 15th), with various associated rewards.

Coupled with this, before each fight you can equip a set of improvements, which could consist of adding offensive, defensive, speed or even getting a third jump in the air. Therefore, there is a certain customization, which is linked to a progression system that proposes us to earn experience points with each combat and fulfill a series of daily quests, of the style of getting a certain number of expulsions or starring in certain attacks. All this serves to advance in the battle pass and get new rewards… also coinswhich are especially useful for unlocking new characters.

In this regard, I must warn you that you are going to have to play a lot if you want to unlock all the fighters. The money you get is scarce, in part because this is free-to-play and it is a way to encourage you to checkout to get gleamium, the in-game currency of Multiversus, which helps make everything more immediate. If the question you ask yourself is whether you can play and enjoy the game without spending a single euro, the answer is absolutely yes, but always considering that there is a paid part (and quite expensive, it must be said), which as I say it is completely optional. This monetized strand consists of packs that include distinctive banners, the aforementioned gleamium, and the perk of more rewards.

If you wonder if you can play without spending a euro, the answer is yesWith all that said, there is no need to insist that the set is satisfactory, if we consider that it is an F2P and we are in the open beta stage. The free characters are scheduled to rotate every two weeks and there are some scenarios that have been unlocked with great challenges involving thousands of players. It is another concept, and we will have to see how it evolves. Yes indeed, I miss an adventure mode or something that takes better advantage of the Warner Bros multiverse and its characters. At the moment, the game feels somewhat incomplete for this reason, so we will have to check the progress made in this regard.

For everything else, the game presents a practically flawless execution. I love the interface, how well you move around it and how tidy and handy everything is. Multiversus is beautiful, and it is something that you can see both in the design of the fighters and the stages. If you look closely, nothing is extraordinarily complex, but there is a mighty air cartoon that fits with the audiovisual intentions of the program. Good sound effects, successful melodies and a frenetic rhythm, together with a very solid frame-rate, make up a really recommendable fighting game, that the important thing right now is to try and later see how it evolves. It certainly has a lot of potential.