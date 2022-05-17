MultiVersus dates its open beta and premieres trailer in Spanish with Shaggy Ultra Instinct, Batman and company

Warner Bros.’ Super Smash Bros. speeds toward launch with a new action-packed character video.

A Super Smash Bros. where Batman, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Arya from Game of Thrones and a long list of characters from different franchises of Warner Bros., HBO and Cartoon Network can dish out. This is how MultiVersus was presented a few months ago and now, players can start looking for a place in their agendas: from WB Games they have confirmed the landing of an open beta in July.

“What the hell is happening in the MultiVerse? There is great news, the open beta is already on the horizon! See you in July,” the American company briefly details, while leaving us a cinematic trailer full of action and crazy moments that debut the demon of Tasmania, alias Taz (Looney Tunes), the Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) and Velma (Scooby-Doo), etc. “All of them will join the ever-expanding cast of characters in the free-to-play fighting platform game being developed by Player First Games.”

The video also allows us to take a look at the Dubbing of the fighting video game in Spainfinding, for example, Claudio Serrano returning to Batman as he has done in much of the Caped Crusader adaptations.

Before the open beta there will be a private alpha from May 19 to 27. Those interested can register from the official web portal, although access is limited. This preview version will include 15 playable characters, including Taz and Velma; seven different maps, including the Batcave (DC), the Tree Fort (Adventure Time) and the Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo) and various game modes.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighting game with an ever-expanding cast of mythical characters and legendary universes. different game modes onlineincluding team 2v2, 1v1 and 4-player free-for-all matches, plus content-packed seasons to come.

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a video game of a similar nature with SpongeBob and companies, has been available in Nickelodeon stores since October.

More about: Multiversus, Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games.