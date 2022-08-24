MultiVersus Is Unstoppable: Warner Bros Fighting Reaches New Player Milestone In Less Than A Month

The developers confirm that their free game has already registered 20 million users.

Everything indicates that MultiVersus will become one of those phenomena which we will hear about for a long time. It didn’t take long for the title to accumulate 10 million players, but its authors have decided to expand the experience of their fighting game with a season system that has already released the first batch of content. Something that has been accompanied by a new achievement.

MultiVersus exceeds 20 million players in less than a monthWe are talking about an additional milestone, as Warner Bros. has confirmed that MultiVersus has already registered 20 million players. Of course, this figure is even more impressive when we remember that the installment launched its open beta less than a month agothus showing that, in a short time, it has managed to establish itself as a highly successful title.

As expected, Warner Bros. are determined to continue exploring the possibilities of their fighting game with the introduction of more content and unpublished characters, which will continue to bring variety to a squad that stands out precisely for its diversity of fighters. In this way, we can be sure that MultiVersus will continue to be the protagonist of news like this, since there is no longer any doubt that it has managed to capture the interest of the players.

And what news does MultiVersus prepare for future updates? For now, the installment has already confirmed Black Adam and Stripe, from the Gremlins, but the latest patch has also introduced lines of dialogue and the voices of Beetlejuice and the Cruel Witch of the West from ‘The Wizard of Oz’. In short, the experience of Warner Bros. has everything to become a really popular game, since we already told you in our MultiVersus analysis that it is a hilarious fighting title with an extraordinary online and a lot of potential.

More about: Multiversus and Warner Bros.