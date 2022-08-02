MultiVersus players complete the game’s first Grand Challenge in record time

Warner’s fighting title had proposed certain requirements to unlock a Rick and Morty map.

The fever for MultiVersus does not seem to stop. Although the fighting game starring the characters from Warner Bros. It is only in open beta on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, it has already achieved the privilege of being the company’s most successful launch, and is on its way to becoming one of the most in-form free to play of the moment.

They unlocked the Rick and Morty map in three hoursGood proof of this is what the community has achieved this weekend since, as we read in VGC, users have achieved complete the first big challenge of the game in record timewhich consisted of making 10 million expulsions, for which many players and many games are needed.

Since those responsible for the title presented the challenge in MultiVersus, they have only had to pass three hours for it to have been completed. The prize is no small thing, as achieving such a feat allows the community to play now in a new rick and morty stage (Cromulons), one of the star franchises of the cast.

The two characters from the animated series (both Rick and Morty) will join MultiVersus next August 9, after LeBron James joined last week. So that there is no doubt, from Warner they have wanted to clarify how the rotation of characters works in the game, a function that will allow several fighters to be tested every two weeks.

More about: Multiversus, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Games, Challenges, Rick and Morty and Free to Play.