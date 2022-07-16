MultiVersus premieres gameplay trailer with the Iron Giant and invites us to its imminent open beta

Warner Bros.’ Super Smash Bros. will open its doors this July 19 in early access.

Warner Bros. Games will open the doors of MultiVersus to all those interested in learning about its fighting proposals this July 26. It will do so through an open beta that will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox with cross-play, retrospective netcode based on dedicated servers and powerful online competition.

Earlier, on July 19, there will be early access reserved for Closed Alpha participants, as well as those who get a code from Twitch drops.

It is not the only news of the combat and platform video game from Player First Games. From Burbank they have shared a gameplay trailer today where users can get a broader idea of ​​what they will find in the MultiVersus open beta, as well as see one of their latest signings in action, the Iron Giantprotagonist of one of the best animated films in the Warner Bros.

What does the open beta include

Through its trial version, players will be able to fight with up to 16 different characters: the aforementioned Iron Giant, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil aka Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the dog and Finn the human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe) and an extraordinary creature called Perreno.

The beta also includes eight maps, including the Batcave (DC), the Tree Fort (Adventure Time) or the Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo); and various ways to enjoy the game, such as 2v2 team co-op mode, 1v1 matches, 4-player battle royale mode, The Laboratory (practice mode), tutorials, and, as a new feature, local matches for up to four competitors.

The published video also serves to hear what the dubbing of the video game looks like, with several well-known voices, such as Claudio Serrano as Batman. for now no release date for MultiVersuswith a planned release as free-to-play.

