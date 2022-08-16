MultiVersus receives changes for its Season 1, with several characters increasing or reducing their power

Player First Games continues to fine-tune the balance of the free to play fighting game with fighters from Warner.

We are now in the middle of August and MultiVersus has no intention of slowing down. The free to play fighting game from Warner Bros. and Player First Games has received this Monday, August 15 his long-awaited season 1 and, in addition to a new battle pass and more content, several changes have been made.

In the patch notes we can read in depth all the modifications made, which include numerous bug and error fixes, but the most important thing is that several characters have undergone changes in order to achieve a good balance in battles. Most of them have been introduced this Monday, but some have not yet, but will arrive in the coming days.

The patch with the settings comes in two partsThe characters you have seen reduced their power are Bugs Bunny, Velma and Finn, considered by many players to be the best in the game. Batman has also been nerfed, but slightly, as is the case with Superman, Jake and The Iron Giant. Nevertheless, the most benefited are LeBron James, Wonder Woman and Arya Stark, who have seen their power enhanced to a greater extent than others like Garnet and Reindog. Lastly, we find that Taz remains fairly balanced, though some attacks have been nerfed.

The update not only brings changes to the power of the fighters, but also teases a new change in character rotation. Before the patch was applied, the free characters were Superman, Garnet, Reindog and Finn, but now the new free characters become Arya Stark, Batman, LeBron James y Steven Universe.

In addition to all this, with season 1 of MultiVersus new implementations arrive such as the arcade mode and other additions and, although the next character to be added to the planel is Morty, who joins this August 23it has already been anticipated that Black Adam and Stripe will be new members of the roster soon.

