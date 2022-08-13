MultiVersus sets a date for its long-awaited season 1, with a new character and game modes

After the delay, it will be August 15 when it starts with a new battle pass; on the 23rd Morty will arrive as a fighter.

MultiVersus had scheduled the arrival of its season 1 a few days ago, but a sudden delay of it announced last week left us without the news of the Warner free to play fighting game. Now, Player First Games has been able to confirm the new date, and we won’t have to wait too long.

The season arrives on the 15th and Morty on the 23rdThrough a message shared on the account of Twitter game official, it has been confirmed that Season 1 premieres this August 15ie next Monday. From that day on, different innovations will be implemented, such as the arcade mode or new cosmetics, but they will not be available from the 15th, but throughout the season.

What we do know will arrive from Monday of next week is a new battle pass that will allow us to earn more rewards in the game. Likewise, on August 23 we will have the premiere of Morty, from Rick and Morty, as a fighterwho will join the current squad as a playable character.

We will learn new details in the coming days of a title that, although it is in open beta, has accumulated more than 10 million players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox to date, benefiting from its free access model. We invite you to take a look at the MultiVersus analysis to find out what Jesús Bella thinks of his excellent online and his fight proposal.

