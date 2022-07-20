MultiVersus, Warner’s free Smash Bros, announces three payment packs of up to 100 euros

The free to play title with characters like Superman has started its open beta phase in early access.

Since yesterday, some players have been able to test MultiVersus in depth, the new fighting title from Warner Bros. Games with well-known characters who are owned by the company. The early access of its open beta has started on the 19th, also being available for those who are lucky with Twitch drops, a moment that those responsible have taken advantage of to offer more details of what is to come.

Although the MultiVersus proposal is free to start with, with eight free characters for all users and with the possibility of increasing the figure up to 16 through purchases and unlocks, Warner’s free to play will have three pay founder packs for those who want quick access to more characters and items.

There are three confirmed founders packsThe first of them, available in the digital stores of the different platforms, is the Founder’s Pack Standard Edition, which includes 15 character tokens to unlock instantly, plus an exclusive rare banner and 300 units of Gleamium. It has a price of 39,99 euros.

The second is the Founder’s Pack Deluxe Edition, which contains 20 character tokens, an exclusive rare banner, an exclusive epic banner, a banish effect and a premium battle pass, as well as 1,000 units of Gleamium. Its price, however, already amounts to 59,99 euros.

The most expensive includes 30 character tokensLastly we have the Founder’s Pack Premium Edition, which offers us 30 character tokens, an exclusive rare, epic and legendary banner, a legendary expulsion effect, a unique identification plate and, most strikingly: three premium battle passes and 2,500 units of Gleamium . Its price is already going towards 99,99 euros.

The fact that one of the Founder’s Packs includes up to 30 Character Sheets indicates that there will be quite a few more of those confirmed in the future, so we can expect several additions from some of Warner Bros’ biggest franchises. The first season will start on August 9so we will soon know the contents of the battle passes chosen for the occasion.

MultiVersus will start its open beta as free to play this July 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with cross-play across all platforms. At 3DJuegos we were able to test it in advance and, in his impressions of MultiVersus, Jesús Bella made it clear that it is an alternative that has positively surprised him with his playable proposal.

More about: Multiversus, Warner Bros. Games, Warner Bros, Free to Play, Micropayments and Battle Pass.