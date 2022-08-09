MultiVersus will add arcade mode, ranked battles and LeBron James as Robin

Warner’s free-to-play fighting game delayed its first season and remains in open beta.

Although it is still in open beta, MultiVersus is one of the most played titles at the moment. A lot of the blame for this is due to the fact that it is free to play, but the delay of season 1 and the arrival of Morty as a playable character does not seem to have affected Warner’s title very negatively.

In Player First Games they are still very active in networks and have announced through a message what we will know soon the date on which the first season will arrivebut to whet your appetite, we are ahead of several new features that will come along with it in the form of game modes and more additions.

It will also add new cosmetic elementsThe highlight are the two new modalities. The first is a classic arcade modeof which we have hardly any details, and the second is a new ranked mode that will bring ranked battles, without any extra information. Along with all this, new characters will be available (the first will be from the Rick and Morty saga), and new cosmetic elements, such as icons, banners or alternative outfits that will allow us to see things as unusual as an appearance of LeBron James dressed as Robin.

It must be made clear that the first season of MultiVersus was scheduled for this August 9, but we will have to wait longer to have her among us. For now, we already know how much the battle pass will cost for it, which will be larger than the one we currently have and has been expanded, although the team responsible continues to make adjustments to the balance of the fighters to improve the overall competitive experience.

