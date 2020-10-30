Mumbai: 14-year-old chaiwala child is on social media, know her story

Social Media Viral: News, videos, photos of a 14-year-old Mumbai-based child are becoming viral on social media. People are sympathizing with him by knowing his story and knowing the story. Hearing the story of this child who is suffering from the corona virus epidemic, you will also have tears in your eyes. The child’s name is Subhan, whose problems he is facing after his mother’s job is that he is selling tea. Also Read – CoronaVirus In Delhi: Third wave of Corona has arrived in Delhi, Health Minister said this ..

Please tell that Corona has taken away the job including the lives of millions of people. Living unemployed has become difficult due to unemployment. In the same episode, the name of this child named Subhan, a resident of Mumbai, has also been added. Also Read – No confusion on who created the Arogya Setu App: CEO of Digital India

Know why Subhan has to sell tea…. Also Read – Record Broken: Unexpected Increase in Infections in Delhi, 5,673 New Cases in a Day

When Subhan’s mother stopped earning in the midst of the epidemic, this 14-year-old child was forced to sell tea. Subhan people have to work to sell tea in order to pass the family properly. He said, “My father died 12 years ago. My sisters study through online classes. I too will start my studies when school reopens. ” He told that his mother used to work as a bus conductor.

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy, Subhan sells tea to support his family after his mother’s earnings stopped, amid # COVID19 pandemic. She worked as a school bus attendant. He says, “My father died 12 years ago. My sisters study via online classes, considered resume mine after schools reopen. ” pic.twitter.com/bwgVMCTkYI – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

It is the spirit of education, but the question of sinful stomach, what to do

Subhan makes tea at a shop in Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai and supplies it to many places. Due to not having a shop of its own, one has to resort to another shop.

He said that daily sales of tea make 300-400 rupees. After giving it to the mother, I keep some money left. When Subhan’s story came out in front of the world on social media, people assured him of help. However, there is also no dearth of pinch takers. On Facebook, a user named Harmeet Singh wrote, “Only this business will flourish under the leadership of Modi.”