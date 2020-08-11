Mumbai: 15-year-old girl taken for a walk in the morning, pulled into car, thrown on highway after gangrape

Mumbai: Three people have been arrested in Mumbai last month for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl and raping her in a moving car. A police official said on Tuesday that the alleged incident took place on the morning of July 29, when the girl was walking alone on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road. Also Read – Rajasthan: 5 people gang-raped a divyang teenager who came out of the house, left the village and ran away

The officer said, "When the girl was walking, a car came near her and stopped. Three people sitting in it pulled him in and took him away. "He said that all three raped him. The officer said that after committing the crime, he left the girl on the Eastern Express Highway. Mankhurd police filed an FIR in this regard last week.

Police searched the three in Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar area and arrested them on August 8. The accused have been identified as Sonu alias Deepak Singh (25), Noorul Hasan Nalwad (25) and Babu Hakim Ansari (22). The officer said that a case has been registered against the accused for rape and kidnapping under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Police said that one of the two accused is an electrician and a driver, while the third accused is unemployed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) Sasikumar Meena said, "The car used to carry out the incident was allowed to be used as a taxi." The three accused have been sent to police custody till August 15. The inspection of the matter is going on.