Mumbai: 18-year-old boy watching web-series at night, saved 75 lives by watching the falling of the building

building collapses in Dombivli, Maharashtra: In a suburban township of Mumbai on the night of Wednesday-Thursday (29th October), when a building was falling, 75 people were saved due to the alertness and understanding of a boy.

A two-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's suburban Basti Dombivli, when the 18-year-old Kunal was watching the webseries between three and half hours at night. He only saw that a part of the kitchen of his flat was falling. On seeing this, he alerted the people living in the building. With this, all 75 people came out of the building and saved their lives.

In fact, as soon as Kunal alerted some neighbors, others would also alert others by pushing the doors and people came out of the building as quickly as possible. By the time the half of the building fell, all the people came out safely.

Maharashtra: 75 occupants of a 2-storey building in Kopar, Dombivli saved by a young boy as building collapsed on 29th Oct early morning. “While watching web-series till dawn, I saw part of kitchen falling down & alerted everyone to vacate the building,” says 18-yr old Kunal pic.twitter.com/p2b6qOMSr2 – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

In this two-storey building in Dombivli, 18 families lived. This building is located in the Charubhama Mhatre School Complex of Kopar Village. This is a 42 year old building. People told that during the collapse of the building, all the people could wake up and managed to escape. Half of this building suddenly collapsed in the night. This area comes under the Kalyan Dombivli Metropolitan Corporation Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. The team of KDMC’s fire brigade later campaigned here.

Please tell that earlier on September 21, 38 people were killed and 25 people were injured in a building collapse in Bhiwandi.