Mumbai: 19 FIRs registered relating to BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally

Mumbai: A minimum of 19 FIRs had been registered in Mumbai on Thursday towards the organizers of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for violating the Kovid-19 regulations. This knowledge has been given by way of an professional. The rally was once attended by way of newly appointed Union Minister Narayan Rane, former Maharashtra Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief Praveen Darekar and different celebration leaders.

Mumbai | General 19 FIRs registered by way of Mumbai Police towards BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra for violation of COVID19 protocols. – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

Circumstances below IPC segment 188 (disobedience to reserve of public servant) in addition to Crisis Control Act and Mumbai Police Act had been registered at Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Chembur and Govandi police stations, the police professional mentioned.

Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Mumbai was once attended by way of newly-appointed Union Minister Narayan Rane, former Maharashtra Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief Praveen Darekar and different celebration leaders.

A number of ministers within the Union Cupboard are endeavor ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to achieve out to folks in quite a lot of states and specific their gratitude for the BJP’s victory within the contemporary elections.