Mumbai: 5-storey building collapsed, 200 people feared trapped, many teams of NDRF on the spot

August 24, 2020
Building Collapsed in Mahad of Raigad: A five-storey building collapsed in the Mhad area of ​​Raigad near Mumbai. Many people were suppressed when the building collapsed. There is a possibility of 200 people buried in the debris. Three teams of NDRF have reached the spot. More than 10 people have been evacuated from the rubble. Also Read – Subramanian Swamy’s question – A drug dealer met Sushant on the day of his murder, why?

It is being told that when this building fell, people were in it. Many families lived in the building. Today the building suddenly collapsed. This caused chaos. About 80 people are believed to be buried in the building. The NDRF team is continuing the rescue operations on the spot.

