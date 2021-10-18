Mumbai: All processions banned on Eid-e-Milad, handiest two processions with 5-5 vehicles are allowed, see pointers

Mumbai, Eid-e-Milad, मुंबई: In Mumbai, at the instance of Eid-e-Milad on Tuesday, handiest two processions with 5 vehicles each and every were allowed and handiest 5 other people must be on each and every truck. An authentic mentioned that one procession can be taken out within the town and the opposite within the suburban space.Additionally Learn – Bihar Connection Of Aryan Khan Medication Case, Mumbai Police-NCB Discovered Clues In Motihari Prison, Know

The Higher Mumbai Police Commissioner's Workplace mentioned, all processions are prohibited on Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, apart from in a single Mumbai Town District and one Mumbai Sub-City, through which 5 vehicles in keeping with procession were allowed, with a most of five in each and every. Other folks can board. Prior permission of the police must be taken.

Police mentioned, “There shall be 5 vehicles in each and every procession and a most of 5 other people in keeping with truck. Prior permission must be taken from the native police and all Kovid-19 regulations like dressed in mask, the usage of hand sanitizers and conserving distance must be adopted.

Team of workers from native police stations, 3 firms of the State Reserve Police Drive and 700 workforce of the native fingers unit and 500 house guards were deployed to handle legislation and order, the authentic mentioned.