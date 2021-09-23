Mumbai: Alleged sexual harassment of employee in chief’s place of business, Shiv Sena chief asked- the place are the BJP leaders now

A case of sexual harassment of a BJP employee has come to mild in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. This incident took place on August 15 in Mumbai’s Borivali house. Relating to this subject, Shiv Sena chief Kishori Pednekar of Mumbai has wondered the BJP leaders and stated – The place are the BJP leaders now? On this case, the FIR has been lodged after about 32 days i.e. greater than a month.Additionally Learn – Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut Seems In Mumbai Courtroom, Javed Akhtar Filed The Case

The accused of sexual exploitation of a BJP lady employee could also be a BJP employee. This incident of sexual abuse came about on August 15 on the place of business of a BJP chief in Borivali house of ​​Mumbai. In keeping with the criticism of a BJP lady employee, an FIR has been registered by way of the Mumbai Police the previous day i.e. on twenty second September at a police station in Borivali. Additionally Learn – Sonu Sood has now damaged the silence – each and every rupee of my group is to save lots of a lifestyles

I’ll meet the sufferer & meet cops over this subject. The place are BJP leaders now? The sufferer sought lend a hand from MLAs & MPs of BJP however to no avail: Mumbai Mayor & Shiv Sena chief Kishori Pednekar on sexual harassment of a BJP employee allegedly by way of any other employee in Borivali %.twitter.com/oFHY82TDH5 – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Additionally Learn – BJP chief Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad railway station in Satara district prior to attaining Kolhapur

In step with the tips, on August 15, a lady BJP employee used to be allegedly sexually assaulted by way of any other birthday celebration employee throughout the place of business of a BJP chief in Borivali, Mumbai. In keeping with the criticism of the lady, an FIR used to be registered at Borivali police station the previous day.

Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena chief Kishori Pednekar, at the alleged sexual harassment of a BJP employee by way of any other employee in Borivali, stated, “I will be able to meet the sufferer on this subject and also will meet the police officers. The place are the BJP leaders now? The sufferer sought lend a hand from BJP MLAs and MPs, however to no avail.