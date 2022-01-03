Mumbai: BMC has launched the record of vaccination facilities, know the place the 15-18 age team is getting the vaccine

Mumbai Information in Hindi: corona virus epidemic (Coronavirus Pandemic) and its new variant Omicron (Omicron Variant) A imaginable ‘3rd wave’ of In the sort of state of affairs, vaccination of youngsters of 15-18 age has began from Monday. Youngsters are being vaccinated at other facilities in Maharashtra. In the meantime BMC (BMC) Has launched the record of the ones Kovid-19 facilities the place vaccination of 15-18 age team is being achieved.Additionally Learn – Punjab Meeting Elections 2022: Sidhu greater the difficulty of Punjab Congress, mentioned – claim CM candidate prior to elections

Vaccination of the age team of 15-18 is being achieved at those facilities in Mumbai

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO Jumbo Heart Section 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S (NESCO Jumbo Heart Section 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S)

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E (BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E)

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Heart Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Heart Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Heart – 1 Ward T (Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Heart – 1 Ward)

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N (Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N)

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N (Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N)

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward-E

Those pointers need to be adopted for vaccination

Best youngsters born within the 12 months 2007 or previous will likely be thought to be eligible for vaccination.

It’ll be vital to turn faculty ID card or Aadhar card for vaccination.

Folks are asked to accompany the youngsters on the time of vaccination. Along side the college scholars of BMC, there may also be lecturers.

Covaxin Vaccine to Youngsters (Covaxin Vaccine) dose will likely be carried out.

Utility for vaccination may also be achieved both on-line or offline.

Tens of millions of youngsters got here to get vaccinated

It’s to be recognized that on Monday, lakhs of faculty and junior faculty youngsters within the age team of 15-18 years enthusiastically flocked to the vaccination facilities in Mumbai and remainder of Maharashtra. The officers have given details about this. As in line with the coverage of the Centre, the federal government began the vaccination marketing campaign for 15-18 age teams and in the previous couple of days greater than 8,00,000 other people have registered for his or her doses. Since morning, youngsters dressed in quite a lot of faculty uniforms, striking faculty baggage, retaining their I-cards and different vital paperwork, queued up at immunization facilities in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and different towns, cities and villages.