Mumbai City Center Mall Fire: City Center Mall kept burning for 56 hours, caught on fire after heavy efforts

Mumbai: The fire at Mumbai's City Center Mall (Mumbai City Center Mall Fire) was extinguished by fire personnel in the early hours of Sunday. The official said that this is probably the longest fire campaign in the city in recent times. Earlier this month, it took about 45 hours to extinguish the fire in the cutlery market of South Mumbai.

A fire broke out on the second floor of City Center Mall in central Mumbai at around 8.50 pm on Thursday night. "It was a level-five (horrific) fire and it was extinguished around five o'clock in the morning," said a fire worker.

He said that about 14 fire engines and 17 large tankers were used in the campaign. The official said that a campaign to cool the place is going on. He said that five firemen were injured during the campaign, but their condition is stable and they have been discharged from the hospital.

The officer said that the fire was considered minor at first but later it spread to other parts of the building and it took a terrible form. He said that over 3500 people were evacuated from a residential complex in the neighborhood as a precautionary measure.