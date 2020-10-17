Mumbai: Court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, accused of spreading hatred

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s difficulties may increase, the Bandra court has ordered to register an FIR in a case against Kangana Ranaut. Munna Varali and casting director Sahil Ashraf Syed have filed a petition in the Bandra court, stating that Kangana Ranaut is constantly trying to discredit Bollywood. From social media plate form to TV, everywhere she is speaking out against Bollywood. She is constantly calling Bollywood the epicenter of nepotism and favoriteism. Also Read – 30-year-old man posted suicide note on Facebook, wrote surprising things about his wife …

Kangana has been accused in the petition filed in the court that Kangana has created a gap between the Hindu and Muslim actors of Bollywood. She is constantly making objectionable tweets, which not only hurt religious sentiments, but many people in the film industry are hurt by this.

In fact, in this connection, Bandra Police Station refused to take cognizance against Kangana. After which the petitioner has approached the court for investigation in the case and now the Bandra court has ordered to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut.

Casting director Sahil Syed, the complainant in the case, says that after Kangana’s remarks, there was a huge communal hatred on Hindus and Muslims on social media. He said that the last few months have been very difficult to work.