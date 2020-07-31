Mumbai Covid-19 Update: 1,100 new cases of corona infection in Mumbai, 53 more deaths

Mumbai: On Friday, 1,100 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai. At the same time, 53 more people have died in the metropolis due to this epidemic. BMC gave this information According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the arrival of 1,100 new cases of Kovid-19 in the city, the total number of people infected so far has risen to 1,14,287, while 53 more people died due to infection. The number has increased to 6,350. Also Read – Example: Woman was drowning, policeman jumped 30 feet deep in river, then it happened …

According to the Municipal Corporation, there are 20,569 medical patients in the city, while 787 new suspected patients of Kovid-19 have been admitted to hospitals. The rate of recovery from infection in the city is 76 percent. Also Read – Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Corona havoc in Rajasthan, number of infected with 365 new patients crosses 40 thousand

53 deaths and 1100 fresh # COVID19 cases reported today, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 1,14,287. The number of recovered and discharged cases is 87,074: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a3ICRxW7Oo Also Read – Over 10 thousand COVID-19 tests will be held in these centers in a day, PM Modi will start today – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The BMC said that 689 people were discharged from the hospital on Friday after becoming infection free. In this way, the total number of people recovering from this disease has increased to 87,074. Of the 53 patients who died of infection, 45 were suffering from other diseases.

According to the civic body, the average rate of increase in infection cases in the city is 0.92 percent while the doubling period is 76 days. It said that there are 617 active prohibited areas in the city where the number of sealed buildings has been reduced to 5313 to prevent corona virus infection.